Metallica, The Who, The Gorillaz, and Lorde will headline the Outside Lands 2017 Festival August 11-13 in San Francisco, California.

The summer festival, held at Golden Gate Park, will also feature performances from A Tribe Called Quest, Alt-J, Empire of the Sun, Fleet Foxes, Queens of the Stone Age, Above and Beyond, Solange, SchoolBoy Q, and many more.

Metallica’s performance at the festival comes on the heels of their North American tour in support of their tenth studio album, “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.”

Additionally, Lorde’s headlining comes in the midst of her hinting at the sound of her sophomore album “Melodrama” since earlier this year, which is set to be released in June.

The festival announced the line-up with a dynamic video featuring clips from previous years’ festivals against the background song “Certainty” by this year’s performer English rock-band Temples.

Atop its stacked set-list, Outside Lands will also feature a comedy lineup, which has not yet been announced. The music and arts festival will also feature a variety of food and drink options from Bay Area restaurants, wineries and breweries.

Tickets for Outside Lands go on sale Apr. 6 at 10 a.m. PT through the festival’s website. Festival-goers have the option to purchase either a general admission ticket, which provides access to the array of music, comedy, food and drink; or a VIP ticket, which allows special privileges to the festival’s exclusive Polo Club, special stage access, and more.

