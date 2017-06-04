One Love Manchester Concert: As It Happens (Live Blog)

The One Love Manchester concert, a benefit and tribute to the victims of the suicide bombing outside Ariana Grande’s concert in the city last month, brought some 50,000 people together at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Some 14,000 of those tickets were reserved for people who attended the Grande concert, with the front section of the grounds set aside for them.

The show began with poet Tony Walsh, wearing a Forever Manchester shirt, giving an impassioned speech about the city’s history of unity. Marcus Mumford started off the show asking for a moment of silence. “After recent events in Manchester, in London, and around the rest of the world, would you please stand for a moment of silence,” he said, as the crowd grew quiet. With his head bowed, he said “let’s not be afraid” and then performed a solo acoustic version of “Timshel.” It’s hard to imagine a more fitting song to begin the tribute.

“And you are the mother, the mother of your baby child/ The one to whom you gave life, and you have your choices/ And these are what make man great, his ladder to the stars/ But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this/ As brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand.”

He then said “Give it up for Manchester’s own Take That,” and the hometown heroes launched into an uplifting set of their own, leading the crowd in singalongs of their hits “Shine” and then “Giants.”

The group’s Gary Barlow said, “Everyone’s been affected by this, but right now we want everyone to sing loud and proud, launching into “Rule the World”:

“You light the skies up above me

A star, so bright you blind me

Don’t close your eyes

Don’t fade away.”

The group then gave the stage to a tracksuit-clad Robbie Williams, who wore a Justin Bieber “Purpose” hoodie and launched into an a cappella version of his “Strong,” with lyrics altered to salute the city: “Manchester , we’re strong.” He then followed with an equally rousing version of “Angels.”

Williams then gave the stage to a video tribute from U2, performing onstage in the U.S., with a brief speech from Bono that culminated with him saying, “There is no end to grief, that’s how we know there is no end to love.”

The stage then returned to Manchester, where Pharrell Williams launched immediately into a driving version of “Get Lucky,” his 2013 collaboration with Daft Punk. He was accompanied by dancers and Marcus Mumford, the latter of whom played the song’s signature riff on a white Telecaster; cameras flashed to Miley Cyrus, glad in shorts, knee-high white boots, a white tee and white jacket, singing along on the side of the stage.

After the song, Pharrell said, “I’m bowing because despite all the thing that have been going on in this place, I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building. All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity, and you know what, I hate to be corny, but it actually makes me, uh, Miley Cyrus.”

Pharrell then welcome her to the stage for a duet on his global hit “Happy,” for which the two moved to the front of the T-shaped stage.

Cyrus followed the song with a long speech about her Happy Hippie charitable organization and Grande’s contributions to it, citing her as the first musician who agreed to support it.

“As humans we should always be who we say we are. And Ariana I think has proved that. She says she’s a good role model for so many of you girls out here, and I think she’s proved that by putting this together and allowing all of us to be a part of it. but for tonight, I’m here for all of you all….I’ve always loved Manchester.

“I wish she were here right now so I could give her a big hug.” She then performed a powerful version of her song “Inspired,” accompanied only by an acoustic guitarist.

One Direction’s Niall Horan took the stage to a rapturous applause for his song “Slow Hands.” He took a moment to thank the crowd for the welcome he’s always received from Manchester. “We love you, and we’re with you,” and then dedicated “This Town” to the city.