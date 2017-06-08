One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Signs With Simon Cowell’s Syco Label

One Direction America's Got Talent
The fifth and final One Direction member has signed a solo recording contract.

Louis Tomlinson will put out an album via Simon Cowell’s Syco, a rep for the label has confirmed, joining Harry Styles and Zayn Malik at Sony Music (the former is with Columbia Records, the latter with RCA). Liam Payne, meanwhile, has a deal with Universal Music’s Republic Records while Niall Horan has a home at UMG’s Capitol. News of the deal was first broken by The Sun.

The report says that the singer has been recording his solo debut in London and Los Angeles, where he now resides.

“I’m very happy to have signed,” the singer told the paper. “I’m excited to be continuing my relationship with Syco, and also working with the brilliant team at RCA in the U.S. I’ve been working really hard in the studio and can’t wait to show you what I’ve been writing. As always, I’d like to thank the fans for their unbelievable support.”

Of the other members, Malik’s debut album was released last year to mostly positive reviews; Styles’ debut album was released last month to rapturous reviews and strong sales; Horan — who performed at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert last weekend — recently released his second single “Slow Hands” and said his album is due in the fall; and Payne is said to be working with hip-hop producers and Migos on his, which has no set due date.



