Thanks to Niall Horan, One Direction Ties the Beatles for Solo Chart Success

One Direction joins the ranks of the Beatles as the only groups to have three members reach No. 1 on the charts with solo albums.

Niall Horan became the third former One Direction member to top charts with his solo debut “Flicker.” According to Nielsen and BuzzAngle, the album moved over 148,000 album equivalent units to land at No. 1, matching his former bandmates Harry Styles and Zayn Malik.

Styles’ self-titled debut hit No. 1 this May, while Malik’s “Mind of Mine” topped the charts in April 2016. Beatles members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison all released No. 1 solo albums, while Ringo Starr’s self-titled album peaked at No. 2 in 1973. Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction have yet to release solo albums, though each has released individual songs.

Other top 10 album debuts this week include Future and Young Thug’s “Super Slimey” at No. 2, Chris Young’s “Losing Sleep” at No. 5 and Darius Rucker’s “When Was the Last Time” at No. 8 on the BuzzAngle chart.

On the singles charts, Post Malone’s “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage continued its reign atop both the Hot 100 and BuzzAngle’s Top Songs chart, while Camila Cabello’s “Havana” featuing Young Thug jumped up to No. 4 on BuzzAngle; Ed Sheeran’s ballad “Perfect” saw a boost to No. 6; and Taylor Swift’s “Gorgeous” landed at No. 2.