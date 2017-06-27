Notting Hill Publishing, Manager Ken Komisar Partner in New Music Venture

Andy McQueen’s Notting Hill Music Publishing and veteran executive Ken Komisar, who has worked with Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake, have partnered for a new music venture, Notting Hill Music Management (NHMM).

In addition, the two are launching a label that will leverage their rosters and “release singles aimed squarely at the Spotify streaming universe,” says Komisar in announcing the partnership.

NHMP counts some 120 writers on its publishing roster and the Notting Hill Music catalog includes more than 300 U.K. Top 40 hit singles. The 25-year-old indie has credits in multiple genres including dance music (Hardwell’s “Creatures of the Night”), pop (Little Mix’s “Touch”) and country (Brett Eldridge). NHMM will represent songwriters, producers, and artists.

McQueen will take the title of company Chairman while Komisar will be President of Notting Hill Management, based in Los Angeles.

The first releases from Notting Hill Music include Brown & Gray’s “Top Down,”  Juic3box featuring Alice France’s “True Love” and Phr33Lnch’s “Whiplash.”

