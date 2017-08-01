Noel Gallagher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing Extend Worldwide Deal

Noel Gallagher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing Extend
Courtesy of MARTIN GILFEATHER/REX Shutterstock

Noel Gallagher has extended his worldwide deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. The singer and songwriter first signed with the company two decades ago after emerging onto the music scene with Oasis and the debut album, “Definitely Maybe.”

The agreement covers Gallagher’s entire catalog, including Oasis hits “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” as well as his solo project High Flying Birds.

Said Guy Moot, Sony/ATV U.K. Managing Director and President, Worldwide Creative: “I am delighted we have been able to extend our agreement with Noel who to this day remains a key British songwriter and artist.”

Oasis saw eight albums and eight singles go to No. 1 in the U.K. The group was also awarded six BRIT Awards and was recognized at the Ivor Novello Awards where, in 2013, the band was presented with the Outstanding Song Collection award.

 

