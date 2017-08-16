Noel Gallagher to Headline Manchester Arena Reopening Concert

Noel Gallagher is set to headline the Manchester Arena reopening concert, We Are Manchester, on Sept. 9. The venue has been closed since the May bombing attacks that killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others.

Gallagher’s presence is especially poignant since his song “Don’t Look Back in Anger” came to symbolize unity after the tragedy when a crowd started spontaneously singing it at a memorial. The former Oasis star’s brother, Liam, performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert just after the bombings, but Noel did not make an appearance.

Other artists that will perform at the show include indie bands The Courteneers and Blossoms, 1980s pop star Rick Astley, and poet Tony Walsh. The Courteneers covered “Don’t Look Back In Anger” in front of a crowd of 50,000 people five days after the bombing, and Walsh performed the poem “This Is the Place” at a vigil the day after the attack.

All profits from the show will go toward creating a permanent memorial to the victims, to be built by the new Manchester Memorial Fund. Tickets cost between $32 and $38 (£25-£30), and go on sale Thursday.

More acts will continue to be announced for We Are Manchester, for which security has been increased. Attendees will be required to undergo additional ID checks, and fans have been asked not to bring bags larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.

The arena’s foyer, where the bomb detonated, has been undergoing renovation since the attacks. Manchester Arena’s manager James Allen said, “May’s events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us — or Mancunian music fans — from coming together to enjoy live music. Manchester Arena has celebrated over 20 years hosting some of the greatest musical talent of all time, and the significant economic and cultural impact that this has on the city means that this legacy must continue. Public safety is always our priority and we are doing all we can to keep people safe at our venue.”

Councillor Sue Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, added, “No one will ever forget the terrible events of May 22, but Manchester has reacted with love, solidarity, and a determination to continue doing the things which make this such a vibrant city. We welcome the reopening of the arena, a major venue which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, as a powerful symbol of this defiant and resilient spirit.”