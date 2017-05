Noah Cyrus’ ‘Make Me (Cry)’ Certified Platinum, Surpassing 250 Million Streams

Noah Cyrus’ debut single, “Make Me (Cry),” featuring Labrinth, has achieved a major milestone, surpassing 250 million total audio and video streams globally.

The song was released in Nov. 2016 and reached No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 17-year-old is signed to RECORDS, a a joint venture with New York-based SONGS Publishing (Lorde, The Weeknd) that is run by former Jive Records chief executive, Barry Weiss.

The Cyrus team, which includes Maverick Management’s Adam Leber, Dan Dymtrow and Michael Weiss (son of Barry) recently presented the singer with gold and platinum plaques marking the achievement.

Pictured from left to right are: Dave Enriquez (Marketing, RECORDS), Dan Dymtrow (Maverick Management), Barry Weiss (Partner & Co-founder, RECORDS), Noah Cyrus, Ron Perry (President, Songs Music Publishing / Partner & Co-founder, RECORDS), John Strazza (Radio Promotion, RECORDS), Adam Leber (Maverick Management), Tish Cyrus, and Michael Weiss (Maverick Management).