NMPA’s David Israelite to Keynote Production Music Conference

David Israelite
David Israelite, president/CEO of the National Music Publishers’ Association, will be the keynote speaker at the Production Music Association’s Production Music Conference (PMC) on Oct. 5. The event runs from October 4-6 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

The conference, which is in its fourth year, brings together industry leaders for a series of panels, sessions, presentations, and networking opportunities.

Said Israelite: “I am honored to keynote the PMC Conference. The NMPA works to protect creators on many fronts, and production music has specific challenges that I look forward to discussing. I thank [PMA chairman] Adam Taylor and PMA Executive Director Morgan McKnight for inviting me into this important discussion. I am excited to see — and speak to — the many talented composers and music publishers who are sure to be in attendance.”

The Production Music Association celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

