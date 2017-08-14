Nile Rodgers Hospitalized, Misses Concert in Toronto

Chic cofounder and Daft Punk collaborator Nile Rodgers has been hospitalized with an undisclosed ailment that caused him to miss a concert in Toronto Sunday night.

“I’ve never missed one gig in my life… well, it’s been that way till now,” Rodgers tweeted Sunday night, adding, “The Dr. caught me trying to sneak out. … My doctors are taking great care of me. See you all very soon.” Rodgers and Chic are currently on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Thanks Johnny. I've never missed one gig in my life… well, it's been that way till now. The Dr. caught me trying to sneak out. #LOVE https://t.co/51S6KBRcKs — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 14, 2017

Rodgers’ rep did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Rodgers, 64, underwent a lengthy battle with prostate cancer six years ago, which he documented at length both in a blog and in his 2012 autobiography, “Le Freak.” In 2013 he received an all-clear from his doctors, about which he jubilantly but cautiously tweeted, “I’M ALL CLEAR AGAIN! [But] I never celebrate much when I get an all-clear because in six months I’ll go through the same drama.”

At the same time, the veteran songwriter, producer and guitarist was working on what turned out to be a career comeback, collaborating with Daft Punk on three songs — including the global hit “Get Lucky” — for their 2013 “Random Access Memories” album, which won the Best Album Grammy the following year; Rodgers and the duo also performed on the show with Stevie Wonder.

Rodgers, who worked with David Bowie, Diana Ross and Duran Duran during his peak period as a producer in the 1980s, has been even more active than usual in recent years, collaborating with Adam Lambert, Christina Aguilera, Kylie Minogue, Bryan Ferry and many others, as well as touring and recording regularly with a reconstituted Chic. Among many other honors, he and Chic cofounder Bernard Edwards (who died in 1990) were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016.