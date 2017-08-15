Nile Rodgers Out of Hospital, Will Resume Tour

Musician and producer Nile Rodgers has tweeted that he is out of the hospital following admittance over the weekend for undisclosed reasons.

“Getting discharged from the hospital and I feel like a #newman,” Rodgers tweeted alongside a picture of himself in a pink suit. “1st thing this new man wants to do is a show. I’ll be at the airport soon.”

Due to the hospitalization, Rodgers was forced to miss a Toronto concert Sunday night. The Chic cofounder is currently on tour with the group alongside Earth, Wind & Fire. “I’ve never missed one gig in my life… well, it’s been that way till now,” Rodgers tweeted Sunday night, adding, “The Dr. caught me trying to sneak out. … My doctors are taking great care of me. See you all very soon.”

Rodgers, 64, was diagnosed with prostate cancer six years ago, and received the all-clear in 2013 from his doctors. While battling the disease, Rodgers collaborated with Daft Punk in a career comeback, helping produce three songs — including “Get Lucky” — on the duo’s “Random Access Memories.” Rodgers worked with Duran Duran, David Bowie, and Diana Ross during his peak in the ’80s, and in recent years has appeared on songs by Christina Aguilera, Adam Lambert, Kylie Minogue, and many others.