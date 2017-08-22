Nikki Sixx Marks 10th Anniversary of ‘The Heroin Diaries’ With Special Editions, Vinyl, Audiobook

Nikki Sixx’s New York Times bestselling memoir, “The Heroin Diaries,” turns 10 on Monday and to mark the occasion, the Motley Crue bassist has announced new editions of the book and soundtrack album, including vinyl, a graphic novel, and future audiobook.

The book chronicles Sixx’s downward spiral to addiction, a battle that would nearly take his life. The re-release, due out Oct. 24 via Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster, will feature a new cover, never-before-seen photos, and additional chapters.

The 10th anniversary edition of the soundtrack will be released Oct. 27 via Eleven Seven Music as a digital album, CD, and CD/DVD. A limited edition vinyl package will also come later this year.

Sixx and “Heavy Metal” announced a collaboration for a graphic novel back at San Diego Comic-Con. That project, adapted by Rantz Hoseley, illustrated by Danijel Zezelj and Kieron Dwyer, and with exclusive cover art by David Mack, is available for pre-sale starting today.

“Over the last 10 years, I’ve met so many people who have thanked me for ‘The Heroin Diaries,’ and say that it saved their lives,” said Sixx. “But the truth is, writing ‘The Heroin Diaries’ saved my life too.”

