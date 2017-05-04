Mayor Bill de Blasio Proclaims June ‘New York Music Month’

June was officially declared “New York Music Month” on Thursday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city’s media and entertainment commissioner Julie Menin and NY is Music co-founder Justin Kalifowitz.

The first-ever citywide celebration of New York’s music sector will feature 30 days of events, including:

• 2,000+ hours of free rehearsal space for NYC-based musicians through community development organization SpaceWorks, underwritten by the Mayor’s Office of Music and Entertainment (MOME);

• Concerts: Free and ticketed music events all over the city including free co-branded concerts at SummerStage, Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, Lincoln Center Presents, Northside Festival, Make Music New York and more (see www.nymusicmonth.nyc for details);

• Free walking tours of historic music sites as well as a digital map produced in partnership with Foursquare;

• Online toolkit to help musicians with the business side of their careers, with contract templates, guides for registering music and ways to generate revenue;

• Music, tech and real estate conference: A day-long event at New York University’s Steinhardt school, “Sound Development NYC,” will explore what comes next at the intersection of New York City’s music, tech and real estate industries with panels on venue preservation, music tech innovations, and more.

“Throughout its history, New York City’s diversity has fueled remarkable innovations in the arts — and nowhere is this clearer than the City’s music industry,” Mayor de Blasio said in a statement. “The incredible range of musical styles that have originated here in New York are a testament to, and reflection of, our City’s city’s multiethnic roots. In naming June 2017 as New York Music Month, we celebrate all the contributions our city’s music creators have made here, and encourage New Yorkers to experience all that our music community has to offer.”

“We are so excited to present this month-long celebration of New York’s primacy in the music industry,” said Menin. “Not only is New York City the birthplace of hip-hop, salsa, and punk rock, and the place where jazz, classical, and other genres were nurtured into global forces, we are also home to the largest and most diverse music business ecosystem on the planet. New York Music Month is the first citywide celebration of the past, present, and future of music in the five boroughs.”

“We are delighted to partner with commissioner Julie Menin and her fantastic team at the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment in producing New York Music Month,” said Kalifowitz. “As the global music business experiences a true renaissance, there’s no better time to recognize the industry’s broad impact on New York’s economy, identify key challenges and opportunities for the creative sector and create new networks of common interest across all five boroughs.”