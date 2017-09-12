New Grammy Museum in Newark to Open Oct. 20 With Items From Michael Jackson, Beyonce, More (EXCLUSIVE)

The East Coast incarnation of the Grammy Museum — a.k.a. the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential CenterTM — will unveil its 8,200-square foot location at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Friday, October 20 with a bounty of exhibits and rare historical artifacts. Dedicated both to celebrating the legacy of the greatest musicians in history and inspiring musical education, the museum features interactive exhibits as well as items including clothing worn by Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Winehouse, and many more. The museum also features a section that pays tribute to many of the artists from its home state, including Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen and Whitney Houston.
It will be open to the public Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with tickets ranging from $9 to $12.
The museum will also initially include the following items and interactive exhibits:
- Michael Jackson’s gold lamè suit from the “Thriller” era, designed by Bill Whitten
- Madonna’s beaded dress worn at the “Who’s That Girl” premiere in 1987 in Times Square
- Beyonce’s pink dress from her performance with Prince at 46th Grammy Awards
- Taylor Swift’s navy blue, sequined gown by KAUFMANFRANCO at the 52nd Grammy Awards
- The black Dolce + Gabbana dress that Amy Winehouse wore during her satellite performance of “You Know I’m No Good” and “Rehab” at the 50th Grammy Awards
- Meghan Trainor’s Michael Costello gown from the 58th Grammy Awards
- Chris Martin’s tour costume for “Viva La Vida”
- Maren Morris’s purple dress from the 59th Grammy Awards red carpet and acceptance
- Brittany Howard’s beautiful white, floor-length gown and cloak worn during the 58th GRAMMY Awards by Christian Joy
- Ella Fitzergerald’s green beaded dress
- Pavarotti’s black tuxedo
- Roland Live, an area that provides visitors with a real-life simulation experience of performing onstage
- Focused exhibits that unveil the mysteries behind the recording process
- A how-to tutorial that teaches visitors how to rap while providing insight into the mixing/remixing song experience
- A section dedicated to the annual Grammy Awards, as told through a timeline highlighting great moments in Grammy history
(For more, see the video below.)
“The Experience highlights the power music has to inspire, educate and celebrate,” said Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli. “There is something for everyone – from exhibits designed to educate to those that underline the history of music and its special place in our culture. We are proud to work alongside partners like Josh Harris and David Blitzer, and support the incredible work they have done to make the Prudential Center a major destination for music and entertainment on the East Coast.”
“The Grammy Museum Experience will bring together two innovative brands in entertainment – the Prudential Center and the Grammy Museum,” said Scott O’Neil, CEO of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “As stewards of these iconic brands, active residents of the city of Newark, and under the leadership of Josh Harris and David Blitzer, we believe it is our responsibility and privilege to ignite the special passion sports and music has in our world, and on the youth of today.”
Colin McConnell, Chief Brand Officer of Prudential, added: “In partnership with Prudential Center, we’re proud to celebrate the rich musical history of the Grammy’s here in our hometown of Newark, a city which has contributed so much to American music.”