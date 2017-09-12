New Grammy Museum in Newark to Open Oct. 20 With Items From Michael Jackson, Beyonce, More (EXCLUSIVE)

The East Coast incarnation of the Grammy Museum — a.k.a. the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential CenterTM — will unveil its 8,200-square foot location at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Friday, October 20 with a bounty of exhibits and rare historical artifacts. Dedicated both to celebrating the legacy of the greatest musicians in history and inspiring musical education, the museum features interactive exhibits as well as items including clothing worn by Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Winehouse, and many more. The museum also features a section that pays tribute to many of the artists from its home state, including Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen and Whitney Houston.

It will be open to the public Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with tickets ranging from $9 to $12.

The museum will also initially include the following items and interactive exhibits:

(For more, see the video below.)

“The Experience highlights the power music has to inspire, educate and celebrate,” said Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli. “There is something for everyone – from exhibits designed to educate to those that underline the history of music and its special place in our culture. We are proud to work alongside partners like Josh Harris and David Blitzer, and support the incredible work they have done to make the Prudential Center a major destination for music and entertainment on the East Coast.”

“The Grammy Museum Experience will bring together two innovative brands in entertainment – the Prudential Center and the Grammy Museum,” said Scott O’Neil, CEO of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. “As stewards of these iconic brands, active residents of the city of Newark, and under the leadership of Josh Harris and David Blitzer, we believe it is our responsibility and privilege to ignite the special passion sports and music has in our world, and on the youth of today.”

Colin McConnell, Chief Brand Officer of Prudential, added: “In partnership with Prudential Center, we’re proud to celebrate the rich musical history of the Grammy’s here in our hometown of Newark, a city which has contributed so much to American music.”