Prosecutors Drop Rape Case Against Nelly

Washington state prosecutors say they cannot proceed with a second-degree rape case against rapper Nelly because his accuser has refused to cooperate, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The 21-year-old accuser said the rapper raped her on his tour bus outside Seattle on October 7. Nelly (real name: Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) was booked on suspicion of second-degree rape and released. His attorney, Scott Rosenblum, denied the “completely fabricated allegation,” saying that it was devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness.
After his arrest Nelly sent out a series of tweets protesting his innocence and was released without charges a few hours after being booked. On Thursday, prosecutors said in a statement that they cannot “proceed or fully assess the merits of the case” without the accuser’s cooperation.
In an article published by TMZ on October 13, the accuser’s lawyer Karen Koehler said that her client wished to drop the case and would not testify further against Nelly claiming that the pressures of facing a legal battle against a celebrity were too much and that she was afraid “the system is going to fail her.”