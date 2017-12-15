Prosecutors Drop Rape Case Against Nelly

Washington state prosecutors say they cannot proceed with a second-degree rape case against rapper Nelly because his accuser has refused to cooperate, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The 21-year-old accuser said the rapper raped her on his tour bus outside Seattle on October 7. Nelly (real name: Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) was booked on suspicion of second-degree rape and released. His attorney, Scott Rosenblum, denied the “completely fabricated allegation,” saying that it was devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness.

After his arrest Nelly sent out a series of tweets protesting his innocence and was released without charges a few hours after being booked. On Thursday, prosecutors said in a statement that they cannot “proceed or fully assess the merits of the case” without the accuser’s cooperation.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!! — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released , pending further investigation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

In an article published by TMZ on October 13, the accuser’s lawyer Karen Koehler said that her client wished to drop the case and would not testify further against Nelly claiming that the pressures of facing a legal battle against a celebrity were too much and that she was afraid “the system is going to fail her.”