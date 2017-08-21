Mick Management’s Michael McDonald Named Chair of MusiCares Foundation, Amazon’s Steve Boom Joins Board

MusiCares, the music industry organization that provides emergency aid, addiction recovery, and financial assistance to members of the music community who are in need, has named Michael McDonald, founder and CEO of Mick Management (Walk the Moon, Leon Bridges, Ray Lamontagne) as Chair (he was previously vice-chair). Alexandra Patsavas, founder of Chop Shop Music Supervision, who is exiting her post as Chair, has been named Chair Emeritus.

Other appointments announced include Kirdis Postelle, senior vice president, Warner Bros. Records, as Vice Chair; and Board member James Higa, executive director, Philanthropic Ventures Foundation, as Secretary/Treasurer.

Joining the MusiCares Foundation Board are Amazon Music vice president Steve Boom; SONGS partner and head of creative licensing Carianne Marshall; Capitol Music Group executive vice president and head of media strategy and relations Ambrosia Healy; And Jeff Jones, CEO of Apple Corps Ltd.

Said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares: “A vibrant board is the lifeblood for a nonprofit, and since the Recording Academy established MusiCares in 1989, we have been fortunate to have dedicated and passionate Board members. Our new members and elected leaders, along with our current members, are continuing this tradition of enlightened stewardship. They bring fresh ideas and commitment to their roles, which along with our tried and true programs and events, keep MusiCares strong and able to provide critical resources to members of the music community in crisis.”