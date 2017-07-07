Veteran Music Publisher Jay R. Morgenstern Dies at 87

Executive Editor, Music @shirleyhalperin
Jay Morgenstern
Courtesy of Jay Morgenstern

Jay R. Morgenstern, a 50-year veteran of music publishing, died on July 4 in Los Angeles. He was 87.

In a distinguished career, Morgenstern got his start in the industry as an accountant for music publishers in New York’s Tin Pan Alley and was involved with celebrated Broadway musicals like “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Cabaret,” a passion that would extend to amassing a sizable personal library of hundreds of show scores.

He went on to serve in executive positions at ABC Records International and ABC Music Publishing as well as MCA subsidiaries Infinity Records International and Infinity Music Co. A stint in the UK led to the title of CEO of Anchor Records and of International Music Publishing, the second largest print company in Europe at a time. He was also president and a major stockholder of Theater Maximus, a musical play leasing and music publishing company, located in Los Angeles and New York.

Related

LeAnn Rimes

ASCAP Screen and Pop Music Awards (Photos)

From 1987 to 2007, Morgenstern served as a member of the Board and Vice Chairman of performance rights organization ASCAP. In addition, he held a seat on the boards of the Country Music Association, the National Music Publishers Association, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Henry Mancini Foundation.

Morgenstern retired as Executive Vice President/General Manager of Warner/Chappell Music and CEO of Warner Brothers Publications.

Among his many career accolades, Morgenstern had been awarded the Abe Olman Lifetime Achievement Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the MPA Lifetime Achievement Award from the Music Publishers Association of the U.S.

Related

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Hal David Starlight Award winner Ed Sheehan performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 48th Annual Induction and Awards at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame) *** Local Caption *** Ed Sheehan

Ed Sheeran, Usher, Johnny Gill: Watch the Top Songwriters Hall of Fame Performers Who Actually Showed Up

“Jay was an incredible human being, kind, generous and simply one of the greatest publishers in the music business,” said ASCAP President Paul Williams. “He advocated passionately for the music creators that he represented and believed deeply in the power of a song to impact lives. He will be remembered by the many songwriters and composers whose careers he fostered, and the countless songs that he helped deliver to the world. We miss you Jay.”

 

Morgenstern is survived by wife Joan, children Marc and Jill, and grandchildren Claire, Dillon, Hope, Jonathan, Morgan and Tory. He was predeceased by his daughter, Fran.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 9 at 11:30am at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills – Mount Sinai Chapel, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, California 90068. Memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad