5 Music Executives Primed for TV — and the Label President Who Got Bumped from ‘Boy Band’

With news on Wednesday that the new ABC show “Boy Band” had enlisted Timbaland, the veteran music producer who has worked with Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott and Aaliyah, to round out a judging panel that includes Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton, comes word that another high-ranking music executive was in line for the gig.

According to sources, Republic Records Group president Charlie Walk, whose 25-plus-year career as a promotion executive and later a label head, includes No. 1 hits by Shakira, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj, had been offered the third seat at the table (Rita Ora hosts the show, which launches June 22 and awards the five winning performers a recording contract with Hollywood Records), but Republic parent company Universal Music Group quashed the idea. The reason: Walk already “has a day-job,” according to an insider.

He wouldn’t be the first to run into such an issue. Back in 2013, hitmaker Dr. Luke was in final negotiations to join “American Idol,” until then-Sony Music head Doug Morris said no way. At the time, and before his contentious court battle with Kesha over allegations of harrassment, Luke had just negotiated a lucrative contract for his label and few at the company were keen on having his time split between making records and critiquing pop star hopefuls who would ultimately be recording for a competitor.

Former Epic Records chairman Antonio “L.A.” Reid did get the OK from Sony to judge “The X Factor,” but even he — again, prior to more recent allegations of inappropriate conduct — admitted in subsequent interviews that the demands of the show distracted him from his chief executive role at the label. You could, however, say Reid happened upon the right formula: tender a three-season run on television, then take your most promising grads — the girls of Fifth Harmony — and make them a bonafide success story.

All of this got us thinking about which other executives would be prime candidates for TV — after all, there may be an opening for one on the soon-to-be-rebooted “American Idol.”