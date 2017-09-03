Music Business Remembers Walter Becker: ‘Icon and Wonderful Guy’

The sad loss of Steely Dan Guitarist Walter Becker prompted an outpouring of admiration and mourning from his many fans across the spectrum of entertainment, from directors and talk show host to fellow musicians.

“We liked a lot of the same things: jazz (from the twenties through the mid-sixties), W.C. Fields, the Marx Brothers, science fiction, Nabokov, Kurt Vonnegut, Thomas Berger, and Robert Altman films come to mind. Also soul music and Chicago blues,” shared Donald Fagen, Becker’s longtime Steely Dan partner, keyboardist for the band.

Such eclectic tastes made the duo’s music a magnet for filmdom’s irony fans: the Bobby and Peter Farrelly used songs from the “Aja” album as a plot driver for the 2000 film “Me, Myself & Irene.”

Steely Dan’s songs were the “soundtrack to a lotta good times,” Tweeted Joe Scarborough, guitarist and host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Grammy scripter and erstwhile Rolling Stone writer David Wild said Becker “opened up my mind musically and made being a wiseass a brave act of Pretzel Logic.”

On the morning of his death, Becker’s homepage, WalterBecker.com, was switched to a simple diptych featuring an image of him as a child alongside one where the adult musician’s impish charm was unchanged.

Here are some of the reminisces across social media in tribute to a man who left a lasting impact on pop and rock.

Very very sad this morning. Heard about the passing of Walter Becker. Musical icon and wonderful guy. My… https://t.co/7okP1k4pVX — Larry Carlton (@TheLarryCarlton) September 3, 2017

"I cried when I wrote this song. Sue me if I play too long." RIP, Walter Becker. pic.twitter.com/DkhTlgQYxr — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) September 3, 2017

#WalterBecker. One of my 1st interviews ever. I asked why he'd been away from music. He said. "I live in Hawaii. I've been at the beach." pic.twitter.com/7vKeimAqUp — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) September 3, 2017

rest in peace WALTER BECKER, one half of the team i aspire to everytime I sit down at a piano. thank you for your unparalleled contribution — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) September 3, 2017

Walter Becker, RIP. Thanks for decades of great music. Helluva soundtrack to a lot of good times. pic.twitter.com/IdqHiV7Chl — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 3, 2017