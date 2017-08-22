MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show to Feature Khalid, Bleachers, Lil Yachty and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Khalid Robinson
Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

The MTV Video Music Awards are set to kick off on Aug. 27 with a pre-show concert to be broadcast live from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Khalid, Bleachers, and Cardi B are due to take the stage at 3 p.m. PT, two hours before the main event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, while Lil Yachty will co-host the pre-show alongside MTV’s Terrence J, Charlemagne The God and Gaby Wilson.

Related

VMA Nominations Kendrick Lamar Katy Perry The Weeknd

Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, The Weeknd Lead 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

Bleachers will perform their track, “Don’t Take the Money,” which Khalid will deliver a medley of hits, including “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke,” and a rendition of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.”

The outdoor performance will be streamed live on MTV.com and on Twitter  and continue throughout the multiplatform simulcast.

Among the artists on the bill for the primetime broadcast are Katy Perry, who also hosts, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shawn Mendes.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad