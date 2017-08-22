MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show to Feature Khalid, Bleachers, Lil Yachty and More (EXCLUSIVE)

The MTV Video Music Awards are set to kick off on Aug. 27 with a pre-show concert to be broadcast live from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Khalid, Bleachers, and Cardi B are due to take the stage at 3 p.m. PT, two hours before the main event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, while Lil Yachty will co-host the pre-show alongside MTV’s Terrence J, Charlemagne The God and Gaby Wilson.

Bleachers will perform their track, “Don’t Take the Money,” which Khalid will deliver a medley of hits, including “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke,” and a rendition of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow.”

The outdoor performance will be streamed live on MTV.com and on Twitter and continue throughout the multiplatform simulcast.

Among the artists on the bill for the primetime broadcast are Katy Perry, who also hosts, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shawn Mendes.