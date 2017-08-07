The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran Among MTV Video Music Awards Performers

With the MTV Video Music Awards less than three weeks away, the network has revealed its first group of performers for the Aug. 27 show.

On the lineup are: host Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, the Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shawn Mendes.

Kendrick Lamar is the most nominated artist for his video, “Humble.” Perry and the Weeknd are tied for second with five nominations each.

Jesse Ignjatovic serves as executive producer for the 2017 VMAs, along with Bruce Gillmer, Garrett English, and Lee Lodge. Melanie Block is executive in charge of production. Amani Duncan is music executive in charge, and Wendy Plaut is celebrity talent executive in charge.

The VMAs take place at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Watch the MTV promos announcing the performers below: