The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran Among MTV Video Music Awards Performers

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
VMAs 2017: The Weeknd, Fifth Harmony,
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

With the MTV Video Music Awards less than three weeks away, the network has revealed its first group of performers for the Aug. 27 show.

On the lineup are: host Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, the Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Shawn Mendes.

Related

VMA Nominations Kendrick Lamar Katy Perry The Weeknd

Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry, The Weeknd Lead 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations

Kendrick Lamar is the most nominated artist for his video, “Humble.” Perry and the Weeknd are tied for second with five nominations each.

Jesse Ignjatovic serves as executive producer for the 2017 VMAs, along with Bruce Gillmer, Garrett English, and Lee Lodge. Melanie Block is executive in charge of production. Amani Duncan is music executive in charge, and Wendy Plaut is celebrity talent executive in charge.

The VMAs take place at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Watch the MTV promos announcing the performers below:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad