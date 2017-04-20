MTV announced today that its 2017 Video Music Awards will return to the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California and will air live on August 27 at 8 p.m.

“The City of Inglewood welcomes the return of the MTV VMAs to the number 1 concert venue in California, the Forum,” Inglewood mayor James Butts said in a statement. “Once again, Madison Square Garden set the standard for both East and West Coasts.”

“MTV, at 35 years old, has been around almost as long as the Forum. Together, we’re 85 and enjoy lifetimes of music history,” said Shelli Azoff, Managing Partner for the Forum. “This year is sure to be another epic show with many incredible memories for MTV, the award winners, and especially the fans. The entire Forum family is thrilled to welcome back the VMAs!”

Since the turn of the millennium, the awards have generally alternated between venues in the New York and Los Angeles areas (with forays to Las Vegas and Miami). The telecast was previously held at the “Fabulous” Forum in 2014 and featured iconic performances by Beyonce, Usher, Ariana Grande with Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and more. Last year’s, held at New York’s Madison Square Garden, saw Beyonce pass Madonna as the biggest all-time VMA winner: her six awards brought her to 22, over Madonna’s 20.

Jesse Ignjatovic returns as Executive Producer for the 2017 “MTV Video Music Awards.” Bruce Gillmer, Garrett English and Lee Lodge are Executive Producers. Melanie Block serves as Executive In Charge of Production. Amani Duncan is Music Executive in Charge. Wendy Plaut is Celebrity Talent Executive in Charge.

See the VMAs 2017 logo below: