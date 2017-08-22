Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen to Guest on Bleachers’ ‘MTV Unplugged’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The long-running franchise “MTV Unplugged” returns on Sept. 8 with a performance by Shawn Mendes. It will be followed a week later with Bleachers in the headlining slot. Joining the Jack Antonoff-fronted band will be special appearances by Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The “MTV Unplugged” reboot tapes at venues the artists feel a connection to. In Bleachers’ case, New Jersey’s Stone Pony in Asbury Park. Bleachers’ latest album, “Gone Now,” was released on June 2 on RCA Records.

“’Unplugged’ was the first time I played the songs from ‘Gone Now’ live,” said Antonoff. “I had just finished making the album and I immediately went into rehearsal, deconstructing the songs I had just produced to play live at ‘Unplugged.’ It was all months before the world heard it and we got to change the arrangements at my favorite venue in the world with a small room full of people who had no cell phones. I grew up playing shows at the Stone Pony and watching ‘Unplugged’ on TV. It was incredible to bring these two together.”

“MTV Unplugged,” which features music acts reinterpreting their songs — and usually a cover — acoustically, first aired in 1989 and has showcased memorable performances from the likes of Nirvana, Jay-Z, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, Miley Cyrus, Tony Bennett, Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Lil Wayne, and Adele, among others.

It is the latest franchise to see a revival at MTV, following an announcement earlier this summer that “Total Request Live” would return to the network.

“MTV Unplugged Bleachers” is sponsored by Wendy’s and produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager serving as Executive Producers. Chris Choun, Lee Lodge and Jen Jones will also Executive Produce.

“MTV Unplugged,” the series, was created by Robert Small and Jim Burns, and is executive produced by Garrett English with Vanessa Whitewolf as producer. Amani Duncan serves as Executive in Charge of Music with Melanie Block as Executive in Charge of Production for MTV.