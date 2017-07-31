MTV’s ‘TRL’ Reboot to Premiere From Times Square Studio on Oct. 2

People below a certain age might not know what “TRL” stands for — Total Request Live — but MTV is nonetheless forging ahead with its reboot of the music video series.

The network announced the show will premiere Monday, Oct. 2 from the network’s iconic Times Square studio, which has been expanded to 8,700 square feet to allow for bigger audiences and simultaneous productions that will cater to its new accompanying digital segments.

“TRL” will continue to incorporate audience requests as the original 1998-2008 series did, as well as feature a new assortment of five rotating hosts, including Lawrence Jackson, Tamara Dhia, Erik Zachary,  D.C. Young Fly and Amy Pham.

Jackson comes to MTV from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ cable music network Revolt, and Dhia previously worked at Complex, a media platform that focuses on style, pop culture, music, sports and sneakers. Zachary is currently an on-air host for iHeartMedia 103.5 KISS FM in Chicago, and Young Fly is a rapper, actor and comedian who has worked with artists like Fetty Wap and currently stars on MTV’s improv show, “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ’N Out.” Pham is a DJ and actress who has performed with Snoop Dogg, Ciara, Maroon 5, and Lady Gaga.

“TRL” will also integrate exclusive digital content across several social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Musical.ly.

