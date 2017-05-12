MTV Relaunches ‘Artist to Watch’ Program with Noah Cyrus, Khalid, Kyle

MTV’s emerging artist program is back with a new name — “MTV Push: Artist to Watch” — and three confirmed campaigns in the coming months: Noah Cyrus, RCA Records recording artist Khalid, and Atlantic Records newcomer Kyle.

The program will highlight a new breakout act each month across MTV’s on-air, digital, and social platforms offering exclusive content and performances. “It’s a priority,” Amani Duncan, MTV’s svp of Music, tells Variety. “We’re bringing the program back in a really meaningful way. For the labels who are looking to us to break new artists, the power of ‘Push’ means so much.”

Adds Bruce Gillmer, Viacom’s Head of Global Music and Music Talent: “Music is the thread that connects youth around the world, and we’re thrilled to bring the most exciting rising acts, like Noah Cyrus, to fans around the globe in the nearly 180 countries where MTV lives. From the live music events we host worldwide to ‘MTV Push: Artist to Watch,’ we are committed to amplifying music across our brand globally. This is just the beginning.”

Cyrus’ ‘Push’ campaign started in May and featured acoustic performances of her hit songs, “Make Me Cry” and “Stay Together,” as well as interviews with the newcomer. The program is also pushed out on MTV, MTV2, mtvU and MTV Live.