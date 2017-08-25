Morrissey’s Name Added to L.A. Freeway Sign After Announcement of Hollywood Bowl Concert

On Tuesday, the southbound Hollywood Bowl exit sign of Los Angeles’ 101 freeway was changed, adding Morrissey’s name above the Hollywood Bowl portion of the sign. This occurred roughly in tandem with the English singer’s announcement of a new album and a one-off concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The singer’s camp has yet to comment, which has the internet speculating — was it an act of guerrilla marketing? Most likely, barring the work of an over-zealous fan.

Hollywood Bowl exit on Los Angeles’ 101 freeway hit with guerrilla Morrissey promotion https://t.co/3aL2ivmDc2 (h/t @derekpaulscott) pic.twitter.com/Zcr1dzWe2N — Slicing Up Eyeballs (@slicingeyeballs) August 22, 2017

Morrissey, former singer of the Smiths-turned-solo act, will release his 11th solo album, “Low in High-School,” on Sept. 17 under his own label, Etienne. Joe Chiccarelli, who previously worked with such acts as the Strokes and the White Stripes, produced “Low in High-School.”

BMG, who will distribute the album said, “Morrissey’s talent for combining political statements and melodies is more prevalent than ever on Low in High-School, capturing the zeitgeist of an ever-changing world.” “Low in High-School” is Morrissey’s first studio album since his 2014 LP “World Peace is None of Your Business.”

The Nov. 10 concert, which will feature special guest Billy Idol, have already sold out, prompting the addition of a second concert date on Nov. 11, which was announced on Friday. Tickets for the second show go on sale Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. PST.