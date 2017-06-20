Nas, Questlove, Nicki Minaj, Others React to Death of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy

Notable figures in hip-hop mourned the loss of of rapper Prodigy, who died Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Albert Johnson, better known as MC of New York rap duo Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, was hospitalized earlier this week for complications stemming from sickle cell anemia after a concert in Las Vegas. Though Prodigy has battled the disease since birth, the exact cause of his death has yet to be determined.

Fellow Queens rapper Nicki Minaj posted on Instagram, “Don’t want to believe he’s gone. Omg. #QueensFinest.”

Nas, who collaborated on Mobb Deep’s “The Infamous” album, captioned his Instagram post, “Family. We Mobb Deep 4 Ever.”

Another guest on the album, A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, praised the rap legend saying, “Damn man… Life is a gift. P was a gift to his fam and the rap world.”

The Roots frontman Questlove’s tribute was simple, writing, “Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy.”

We keep losing our great ones… To my dude Bandana P… R.I.P. Prodigy of The Infamous MOBB DEEP… We got crazy memories! Condolences To Your Family! @prodigymobbdeep A post shared by @djpremier on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

THE LEGEND Rocking Pelle Leathers Forever. RIP PRODIGY. #QUEENS https://t.co/xkCte4L903 — BLUE CHIPS 7000 (@ActionBronson) June 20, 2017

RIP PRODIGY sleep well king… — ghost (@therealstylesp) June 20, 2017

"Rock you in your face, stab your brain with your nose bone" will forever be the hardest line. RIP Prodigy. — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) June 20, 2017

I'm sick to my stomach, what terrible news to wake up to. RIP Prodigy one of my favourite rappers of all time, can't believe this. — Boi-1da (@Boi1da) June 20, 2017