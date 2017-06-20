Nas, Questlove, Nicki Minaj, Others React to Death of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy

Prodigy Mobb Deep
Notable figures in hip-hop mourned the loss of of rapper Prodigy, who died Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Albert Johnson, better known as MC of New York rap duo Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, was hospitalized earlier this week for complications stemming from sickle cell anemia after a concert in Las Vegas. Though Prodigy has battled the disease since birth, the exact cause of his death has yet to be determined.

Fellow Queens rapper Nicki Minaj posted on Instagram, “Don’t want to believe he’s gone. Omg. #QueensFinest.”

Don't want to believe he's gone. Omg. RIP @prodigymobbdeep #QueensFinest

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Nas, who collaborated on Mobb Deep’s “The Infamous” album, captioned his Instagram post, “Family. We Mobb Deep 4 Ever.”

Family. We Mobb Deep 4 Ever. RIP PRODIGY

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Another guest on the album, A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip, praised the rap legend saying, “Damn man… Life is a gift. P was a gift to his fam and the rap world.”

The Roots frontman Questlove’s tribute was simple, writing, “Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy.”

Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy.

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

Read more reactions from the hip-hop community below:

Marketplace

    1. Isaac Rouse says:
      June 20, 2017 at 1:49 pm

      Drop a gem on all those heads in heaven Prodigy! Nah I mean…

