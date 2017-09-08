Missy Elliot to Perform, Regina Hall to Host VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers’

“Girls Trip” star Regina Hall will host and Missy Elliot will perform on the VH1 special “Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers,” set for Sept. 18. The event in the style of a 90s block party broadcasts from Los Angeles’ Paramount Studios and will celebrate pivotal moments from television and film, album releases and music videos to emerge from the decade. Elliot too will pay tribute to the 90s with her performance.

It was earlier announced that Martin Lawrence will be honored at the event for his popular self-titled sitcom “Martin,” which ran from 1992 to 1997 and helped launch the comedian’s movie career. Lawrence’s film credits include the “Bad Boys” and “Big Momma House” franchises, “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins,” and “National Security.”

More honorees and performers have yet to be announced.