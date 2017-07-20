Team Behind ‘Suicide Squad: The Album’ Reunites for Netflix’s ‘Bright’

Bright teaser Will Smith
With the success of “Suicide Squad: The Album,” Atlantic Records is re-teaming with director David Ayer for another film-music project, “Bright: The Album,” the companion to the Netflix movie “Bright” starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

The announcement was made at Comic-Con where the trailer for “Bright” premiered.  The action-thriller is centered around two very different cops: Ward, a human (Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Edgerton), who find themselves at the wrong place at the wrong time during a routine night patrol. “Bright” also stars Noomi Rapace. 

The film is scheduled for release on Dec. 22.

“Suicide Squad: The Album,”  which featured collaboration by Skrillex & Rick Ross; Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons w/ Logic & Ty Dolla $ign; and Action Bronson & Dan Auerbach feat. Mark Ronson, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been streamed over 3 billion times worldwide. It was also the only soundtrack certified Platinum in 2016.

The label’s film and TV team is led by Kevin Weaver, President of Atlantic Records, Film & Television.

The official trailer for the film also premiered Thursday at Comic-Con.

