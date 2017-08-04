Miley Cyrus to Be Honored With Ultimate Choice Award at Teen Choice 2017

Miley Cyrus will be honored with the ultimate choice award at Teen Choice 2017.

The multi-hyphenate is accepting the prize for her involvement in the awards show for more than a decade. Cyrus, who has taken home 18 Teen Choice Awards, is one of six artists in Teen Choice history to receive this award. She scored four additional nominations this year.

Additionally, the cast from Fox’s “Star” — Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, and Brittany O’Grady — are set to perform the world premiere of “Ain’t Thinkin Bout You,” from the show’s upcoming second season.

Also confirmed to appear are “Ghosted” stars Adam Scott and Craig Robinson, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and “The Big Sick’s” Kumail Nanjiani.

As previously announced, Teen Choice 2017 will feature performances from Kyle and Lil Yachty, Rita Ora, Rae Sremmurd, French Montana, and Louis Tomlinson with Bebe Rexha, with appearances by Ed Sheeran, Zendaya, Gal Gadot, and Katherine Langford.

The two-hour event honors the year’s biggest names in film, television, music, fashion, and comedy. The categories and winners are selected by teens themselves.

Teen Choice 2017 airs Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, tape-delayed from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center.