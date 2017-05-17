Miley Cyrus Takes Over NBC to Promote New Single ‘Malibu’

Miley Cyrus spent Wednesday in New York City, popping up across various NBC television shows to promote her new single, “Malibu.”

Cyrus kicked off her NBC takeover — dubbed the “Miley Malibu takeover” — with a visit to “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday night, interrupting Fallon’s monologue to make the announcement.

“What better place to promote ‘Malibu’ than New York?” she joked.

Her first pop up occurred this morning on “Today” during — appropriately enough — the “Pop Start” segment. Just as host Sheinelle Jones announced Cyrus’ upcoming takeover as part of her news segment, the camera panned to the “Today” control room, where Cyrus was waiting to discuss her return to the morning show the following week for the “Today” concert series.

Later on, Cyrus showed up again during “Today’s” “puppy” segment, which follows Charlie the dog’s training. The segment stalled for a bit as Matt Lauer had trouble finding a signal to connect to a phone across the studio so that Charlie could alert trainer Olivia Huff to the sound. After some investigation, it was discovered that the phone was actually on silent. Charlie completed his trick and got some cuddles from Cyrus after his service dog vest was removed.

Cyrus appeared again up on the “Today” cook-off segment as sous chef to competitors Kylie Lawson and Robin Sparacio. Cyrus, a vegan, looked less than thrilled that both salads in the competition featured meats — chuck steak, tripe, and bacon — but she gamely stirred the ingredients together as Al Roker added the spices. Judges Jane Krakowski and Tony Goldwyn awkwardly declared the Thai beef salad the winner.

Cyrus’ single “Malibu” was released by RCA on May 11 as the first single off her upcoming sixth studio album. Cyrus is set to perform the song at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21. Watch the music video for the single here.