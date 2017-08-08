Miley Cyrus Announces New Album, ‘Younger Now,’ Due Next Month

Miley Cyrus announced that she will release a new album, “Younger Now,” on Sept. 29, via a post on her website bearing just the album’s title and the release date.

The album, her sixth, is expected to be the more-or-less official follow-up to her 2013 hit album “Bangerz,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and passed the million-sales mark several months later. In 2015 she released a collaboration with the Flaming Lips, “Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz,” an odd, experimental and admittedly weed-influenced outing that was released as a free download immediately after her appearance as host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

In recent months she’s released two songs that are more traditionally pop, “Malibu” and “Inspired,” the latter of which she performed in June at Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” concert; she also performed “Happy” with Pharrell and a cover of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” with Grande. To promote “Malibu,” she “took over” the NBC network, appearing on multiple shows throughout the day, including “Today” and “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

On Monday she was announced as performer at the 2017 VMAs, along with Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony and Lorde, which take place on Aug. 27.