Mike Engstrom Upped to SVP of Global Marketing at Rhino Entertainment

Mike Engstrom , an 18-year veteran of Warner Music Group and Rhino Entertainment, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Global Catalog Management at Rhino Entertainment, reporting to Tim Fraser-Harding, WMG President of Global Catalog, and Mark Pinkus, President, U.S. Catalog & Rhino Entertainment.

Based in the company’s headquarters in Burbank, Engstrom will continue to work across physical and digital platforms. He’ll also oversee the label’s release schedule. Rhino boasts such acts as Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Frank Sinatra, Chicago, The Doors, Fleetwood Mac, Prince, Grateful Dead, Cher, Eric Clapton, Van Halen, Joni Mitchell, Genesis, and Talking Heads on its roster.

Engstrom was previously a vice president of Global Marketing at Rhino, and played a key role in reissues and box sets by Led Zeppelin, Chicago, Prince, Cher, Enya, and The B-52’s. He started at Rhino in the kids division in 1999, finding success with the Powerpuff Girls, whose “Heroes & Villains” album was the first ever “to simultaneously hold the number one spot on the CMJ College Top 200 and the Billboard Top Children’s Audio charts,” according to the company.