Mike Alexander Promoted to Exec VP, International for Republic, Def Jam and Island Records

Post Malone isn't the only "Rockstar" getting recognition at UMG.

Mike Alexander
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Music

Riding the success of Post Malone’s “Rockstar” along with hits by Republic, Def Jam and Island artists Justin Bieber, Drake, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes, Michael Alexander has been promoted to exec VP, International, the three Universal Music Group labels have announced.

Alexander will remain based out of UMG’s offices in New York.

The well-liked executive has spent his career at Universal, starting as an intern in 2003, graduating to assistant at Island Def Jam two years later, and eventually moving up to VP, International in 2012 and senior VP, International in 2013.

Said Monte Lipman, Chairman and CEO of Republic Records: “Ever since Mike took the reins of representing Republic’s roster outside of America, our profits and chart share across the globe have grown exponentially. His promotion and accolades are well deserved.”

Island president David Massey echoed the sentiment. “Mike is an extraordinary executive who has been an integral part of Island’s international success with artists including Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Fall Out Boy, The Killers, Nick Jonas, just to name a few,” he said.

Added Alexander: “In today’s expanding global marketplace, hit records can break from anywhere in the world, making this an incredibly exciting time. It’s a privilege to work with the most talented artists and executives in the industry. I would especially like to thank Michele Anthony, Avery Lipman, Monte Lipman, David Massey and Steve Bartels for their continued support.”

Bartels, another UMG veteran, is due to exit Def Jam at the end of the year. Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager, is set to start as CEO in January.

