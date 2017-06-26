Migos to Headline Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest: EXCLUSIVE

Migos, fresh from a galvanizing appearance on the BET Awards Sunday night, announced Monday that they will join the lineup for Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest, which takes place at the city’s Lakewood Amphitheatre on Sept. 9. Previously announced acts on the bill include Jill Scott, yasiin bey (f.k.a. Mos Def) in his farewell performance, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Sean Paul, Jidenna, Kaytranada, Too $hort, Tank and the Bangas, and more. The festival, now in its eighth year, will run for 11 hours on two performance stages and three DJ stages.

The festival will be preceded by a Friday concert at the 2,600-capacity Tabernacle Atlanta featuring Thundercat, J.I.D, Ari Lennox and Noname. For more information, see the festival’s website.

Festival founder Jason “J” Carter said in a statement, “Every year, ONE Musicfest grows and expands. We’ve built something that fans can really look forward to and we aim to create moments that inspire and invigorate attendees. Expect this year to be historic.”

At Sunday night’s BET Awards in Los Angeles, Migos’s set began as part of a solo spot from Post Malone that quickly segued into a Migos medley of “T-Shirt” and “Bad and Boujee” that had multiple celebrities in the audience, including Chance the Rapper and Queen Latifah, dancing and singing along. The group’s latest album, “Culture,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in February.