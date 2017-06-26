Migos to Headline Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest: EXCLUSIVE

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Migos
H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Migos, fresh from a galvanizing appearance on the BET Awards Sunday night, announced Monday that they will join the lineup for Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest, which takes place at the city’s Lakewood Amphitheatre on Sept. 9. Previously announced acts on the bill include Jill Scott, yasiin bey (f.k.a. Mos Def) in his farewell performance, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Sean Paul, Jidenna, Kaytranada, Too $hort, Tank and the Bangas, and more. The festival, now in its eighth year, will run for 11 hours on two performance stages and three DJ stages.

The festival will be preceded by a Friday concert at the 2,600-capacity Tabernacle Atlanta featuring Thundercat, J.I.D, Ari Lennox and Noname. For more information, see the festival’s website.

Festival founder Jason “J” Carter said in a statement, “Every year, ONE Musicfest grows and expands. We’ve built something that fans can really look forward to and we aim to create moments that inspire and invigorate attendees. Expect this year to be historic.”

Related

BET Awards

17th Annual BET Awards Ceremony Stays Focused on Performances, Skimps on Trophies

At Sunday night’s BET Awards in Los Angeles, Migos’s set began as part of a solo spot from Post Malone that quickly segued into a Migos medley of “T-Shirt” and “Bad and Boujee” that had multiple celebrities in the audience, including Chance the Rapper and Queen Latifah, dancing and singing along. The group’s latest album, “Culture,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in February.

 

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad