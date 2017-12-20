Migos Switch Things Up With New, Pharrell-Produced Song ‘Stir Fry’ (Listen)

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Migos Kicked Off Flight
CREDIT: Gourley/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Migos’ “Culture” album is at or near the top of many year-end lists — including Variety’s — and less than a year after its release, they’re dropping the follow-up, inexplicably named “Culture 2,” in January. The group dropped a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B earlier this month called “Motor Sport” (featured on the Quality Control Records compilation compilation “Control the Streets Vol. 1”) that carries on in “Culture”’s trap style, but they’ve changed direction fairly radically with “Stir Fry,” which dropped this morning. Pharrell Williams — who dropped a new album with his long-running group N.E.R.D just four days ago — is at the controls for the track, which is breezes along at a faster clip than we’re used to hearing from Migos and features a clip from the Mohawks’ frequently sampled “The Champ” (which popped up as long ago as Eric B & Rakim’s 1987 hit “Eric B. Is President” and as recently as Frank Ocean’s “Nikes”).

Meanwhile, the group keeps up its furious flurry of guest appearances, with Quavo on Minaj’s “She for Keeps,” Offset on Cardi’s “Um Yeah” and the whole group with Young Thug on Zaytoven’s “Five Guys.” Quavo was featured in Variety’s “Hitmakers” issue for his many all-star features in 2017.

