Michael Sammis Named President of Universal Publishing Production Music

Michael Sammis
Universal Music Publishing Group has named Michael Sammis president of Universal Publishing Production Music (UPPM), a division of the company  that creates, produces, and licenses music for use in film, television, advertising, broadcast and other media. He succeeds former UPPM president Gary Gross.

Sammis, a 21-year veteran of UMPG, was most recently the company’s chief financial officer and EVP of operations. He will continue to be based in the company’s Santa Monica headquarters and report to UMPG chairman/CEO Jody Gerson. A successor will be named at a later date.

In making the announcement, Gerson said, “As a senior member of our executive management team, Mike has played a central role in helping transform UMPG into the premiere home for the world’s greatest songwriters. With his experience integrating two of the largest publishing acquisitions in the history of the business and building a finance and administration structure second to none, I can’t think of anyone better to lead our production music business to the next level.”

“Great production music helps drive narrative and creates lasting impressions with audiences. This is what appealed to me about UPPM,” Sammis said. “I’m thrilled to move over to lead our brilliant production music company and help them build toward an even stronger future. I would like to thank Jody and Marc Cimino, UMPG’s Chief Operating Officer, for their faith in me and for giving me this incredible opportunity.”

