Meghan Trainor to Receive ASCAP Vanguard Award

Meghan Trainor will have another trophy to place next to her Best New Artist Grammy.

The songwriter-turned-singer/performer will receive the ASCAP Vanguard Award at the 34th annual Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 18.  As previously announced, Diane Warren will be presented with the Founders Award during the ceremony, which this year takes place at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Previous Vanguard Award honorees include Arcade Fire, Band of Horses, Beastie Boys, Beck, Björk, Sara Bareilles, Diplo, fun., Jack Johnson, The Killers, Modest Mouse, The Strokes, St. Vincent, and Walk the Moon.

Commented ASCAP EVP Membership John Titta: “Meghan has made incomparable strides in her career in the time that I’ve known her, but it has always been clear that her talent would take her above and beyond the pop charts. Whether she’s writing chart-topping songs for herself or someone else, we can’t wait to hear what Meghan does next.”

Aside from her own hits, including “All About That Bass,” “Lips Are Movin’,” “Dear Future Husband,” “Like I’m Gonna Lose You,” “NO” and “Me Too,” Trainor, who is managed by Jeffrey Azoff and Tommy Bruce at Full Stop Management, has written or co-written hit country songs for Rascal Flatts (“I Like the Sound of That”) and Lauren Alaina (“Road Less Traveled”), as well as Jennifer Lopez, and Fifth Harmony.

