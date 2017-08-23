Hitmaker Max Martin Made $19 Million Last Year, a 22% Increase Over 2015

Max Martin is the 99th richest person in his native Sweden and it’s no wonder. According to Stockholm-based newspaper Expressen, Martin’s corporate entity reported income of around $54 million (436 million SEK) in 2016 for his production and writing services, and profited $19 million personally.

The Swedish daily reports that it constitutes a 22% increase over his earnings the previous year. Among Martin’s recent credits are No. 1 hits by Taylor Swift (“Bad Blood,” “Blank Space”), The Weeknd (“Can’t Feel My Face”), and Justin Timberlake (“Can’t Stop the Feeling!”). In addition, Martin, whose real name is Martin Sandberg, has worked on songs for Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, the Backstreet Boys, and Britney Spears. Typically, publishing can take up to 18 months to pay out, whereas production fees are usually tendered at the completion of a project.

According to the most recent tally by Swedish business magazine Veckans Afffärer, Max Martin’s net worth is estimated to be in the vicinity of 2.1 billion SEK, or $260 million.

