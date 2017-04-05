Max Lousada has been named CEO of recorded music for Warner Music Group, effective Oct. 1, 2017, the company announced on Wednesday.

The new position will require him to continue his current role as chairman & CEO of Warner Music UK while also managing all global operations of Warner Music Group’s recorded music properties, including Atlantic, Parlophone, Warner Bros., Warner Music Nashville, Global Catalog/Rhino, and Warner Classics, as well as any international affiliates and the Artist & Label Services divisions, WEA, and ADA. He will report to WMG CEO Steve Cooper, and divide his time between London and New York.

Under Lousada’s leadership, Warner Music UK expanded its repertoire to include a more diverse array of artists. The label a roster of British musicians including Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Muse, Blur, and Gorillaz. Lousada helped integrate Parlophone into WMUK in addition to reimagining East West Records and creating dance music divisions in each of the company’s front line labels.

In a statement, Lousada said WMG will “continue to create an environment where talent has the support and the freedom to flourish, where we empower our artists and our people to be true pioneers, and where we inspire audiences to be as excited about music as we are.”

“With WMG breaking more superstars and leading the industry’s transition to streaming, this is the perfect time to appoint a proven leader to turbocharge the success of our Recorded Music division,” said Cooper in a statement. “Max’s wide-ranging achievements make him the natural choice. Since taking over the helm of Warner Music UK, he has continued to build his reputation for identifying and developing world-class artistic and executive talent. At the same time, he’s transformed our UK operation, with an inspired vision of a truly progressive music company in the 21st century. He’s the consummate music man, always exploring what we can do differently to benefit our artists, their fans, our people and our partners. I’m looking forward to working with Max as he leads our outstanding Recorded Music management team.”

Previously Lousada was head of A&R at Atlantic U.K., where he was instrumental in signing acts like Rudimental, James Blunt, Marina and the Diamonds, and Ed Sheeran.