Matt Pinfield Steps Down From KFOG

Matt Pinfield
Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Matt Pinfield, former host of MTV’s “120 Minutes,” radio personality and rock journalist, will leave his morning hosting duties at Cumulus Media’s famed San Francisco station KFOG to concentrate on his two nationally syndicated shows, “Flashback,” a weekly rock history program, and the nightly “Two Hours.” Both programs are distributed by Cumulus Media’s Westwood One. Pinfield joined the station a little over a year ago, in April 2016.

In January of this year, Pinfield announced he was taking a leave from KFOG to enter a California rehab facility after a “slip involving alcohol,” returning in February. “I’m so excited about the future at KFOG,” he said at the time. Pinfield recently published his memoir, “All These Things That I’ve Done: My Insane, Improbable Rock Life.”

Cumulus Media San Francisco VP/Market Manager Justin Wittmayer issued the following statement: “We thank Matt for his contributions to KFOG and wish him all the best moving forward as he continues to entertain radio audiences through his two national radio shows.”

Pinfield added: “I’d like to thank my family at KFOG and Cumulus-San Francisco, who I love dearly, for giving me the freedom to concentrate on my two national radio shows for Westwood One, time to focus on my book, and to continue to work on developing TV and film projects. I love the Bay Area and being part of the legacy of such a heritage radio station as KFOG.”

 

