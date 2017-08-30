Maroon 5 Drop New Single: ‘What Lovers Do,’ Featuring SZA (Listen)

Maroon 5 continue to show off their taste in collaborators by dropping a new single today, “What Lovers Do,” featuring rising R&B star SZA. The track follows February’s “Cold,” featuring rapper Future,” which was preceded by “Don’t Wanna Know” with Kendrick Lamar.

A video is set to arrive in the coming days.

The group is set to perform in Aspen, CO at Aspen Snowmass JAS Experience before embarking on a tour of Central and South America, including a headlining date at Rio De Janeiro’s “Rock N Rio” festival. The dates actually complete the grouo’s world tour, which has seen them playing more than 120 concerts to some 2.5 million fans in attendance.

MAROON 5 TOUR DATES

September 3rd Aspen, CO Aspen Snowmass JAS Experience *

September 9th Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 12th Panama City, Panama Estadio Nacional Rod Carew

September 14th Curitiba, Brazil Estadio Couto Pereira

September 16th Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Rock N Rio *

September 19th Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional

September 21st Guatemala City, Guatemala Explanada Cardales Cayala