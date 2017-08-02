Maroon 5 to Receive Decade Award at Teen Choice 2017

Maroon 5 will be honored at this year’s Teen Choice ceremony with the Decade Award to celebrate the band’s evolution over the past 10 years.

The Grammy-winning group currently consists of lead vocalist Adam Levine, keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Mickey Madden, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, and keyboardist PJ Morton. The presentation recognizes their impact on popular music and culture, according to a release from Fox, the network airing the special.

Teen Choice 2017 will open with a performance from California rapper Kyle of his single “iSpy,” alongside Lil Yachty, who will sing his new track “Forever Young.” Rita Ora will close with “Your Song.” Other acts include hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, French Montana, Louis Tomlinson with Bebe Rexha, and Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson.

Ed Sheeran, Zendaya, Millie Bobby Brown, Gal Gadot, Olivia Munn, Katherine Langford, Lucy Hale, and Victoria Justice are expected to be among the stars in attendance.

Fox recently announced the network will air six-second commercials for Duracell batteries and Snickers and Twix candy bars during the broadcast to resonate with the show’s younger audience. Teen Choice will contain fewer add breaks as well.

The two-hour event honors the year’s biggest names in film, television, music, fashion, and comedy. Category winners are selected by teens themselves by choosing new award categories and favorites from the past.

Teen Choice 2017 airs Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT tape-delayed from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, on Fox.