Mariah Carey Will Return to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Stage

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mariah Carey hand and feet imprint ceremony
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey is returning to the scene of her 2016-2017 New Year’s Eve debacle — Times Square in New York City — for a “redemptive” performance, Variety has confirmed. The singer, who famously suffered a major technical malfunction during her previous performance for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” and spent her airtime vamping for the camera without singing a note, will once again take the stage at 11:45 p.m.

This time, she’s expected to have a grand production more in line with her Las Vegas residency with a full band and dancers. Production company Dick Clark Productions made the ask of Carey, who is now being managed by Roc Nation, and she agreed without hesitation, says a source.

Other performances set for the show, which airs on ABC, include Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland in addition to Britney Spears, who will appear via remote from her “Piece Of Me” show in Las Vegas.

More TV

  • 'Burn,' 'Campo,' 'Barcelona 93,' Standout Projects

    'Burn Barcelona,' 'Fuera de Campo,' 'Barcelona 93’: Standout Drama Projects at TV Pitchbox

    Mariah Carey is returning to the scene of her 2016-2017 New Year’s Eve debacle — Times Square in New York City — for a “redemptive” performance, Variety has confirmed. The singer, who famously suffered a major technical malfunction during her previous performance for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” and spent her […]

  • Mariah Carey hand and feet imprint

    Mariah Carey Will Return to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Stage

    Mariah Carey is returning to the scene of her 2016-2017 New Year’s Eve debacle — Times Square in New York City — for a “redemptive” performance, Variety has confirmed. The singer, who famously suffered a major technical malfunction during her previous performance for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” and spent her […]

  • The Walking Dead Game of Thrones

    2017 Cable Ratings Winners and Losers: From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Walking Dead'

    Mariah Carey is returning to the scene of her 2016-2017 New Year’s Eve debacle — Times Square in New York City — for a “redemptive” performance, Variety has confirmed. The singer, who famously suffered a major technical malfunction during her previous performance for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” and spent her […]

  • Sam Haskell

    Miss America CEO Sam Haskell Suspended in Light of Sexist Emails

    Mariah Carey is returning to the scene of her 2016-2017 New Year’s Eve debacle — Times Square in New York City — for a “redemptive” performance, Variety has confirmed. The singer, who famously suffered a major technical malfunction during her previous performance for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” and spent her […]

  • Roseanne revival

    How Sarah Chalke's 'Second Becky' Will Be Incorporated in the 'Roseanne' Revival

    Mariah Carey is returning to the scene of her 2016-2017 New Year’s Eve debacle — Times Square in New York City — for a “redemptive” performance, Variety has confirmed. The singer, who famously suffered a major technical malfunction during her previous performance for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” and spent her […]

  • Seth Meyers Golden Globes

    Seth Meyers Says 'We've Got a Lot to Talk About' in Golden Globes Promo

    Mariah Carey is returning to the scene of her 2016-2017 New Year’s Eve debacle — Times Square in New York City — for a “redemptive” performance, Variety has confirmed. The singer, who famously suffered a major technical malfunction during her previous performance for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” and spent her […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad