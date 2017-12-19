Mariah Carey Postpones Tour Dates

Mariah Carey has pushed back her 2018 tour of Australia and New Zealand, originally scheduled for February, and has dropped Perth from the schedule, the singer announced on social media.

The shows have been pushed to October owing to a “necessary realignment of her international engagements,” the promoter said Tuesday.

“An update for my lambs in Australia and New Zealand!” she wrote. “I have exciting news for you. We are now planning a much bigger tour in 2018! Because of this we are moving the Australia/NZ dates a few months to October. I’ll be kicking off my tour with you then and look forward to seeing you all! Until then, sending love and best wishes for a wonderful new year! 🌏🦋

New Dates and information for current ticket holders available here: http://mjrpresents.com/mariahcarey/”

. The singer’s two dates booked for Las Vegas on Dec. 20 and 22 were still on as of press time.

Carey cancelled the first few dates of her Christmas concert run at New York’s Beacon Theatre due to a respiratory infection.

In November the singer signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for management, a source close to the situation confirmed to Variety. Carey split with her manager of three years, Stella Bulochnikov, earlier last month.

Mariah Carey’s 2018 Australasian Tour 2018

Oct. 7 — Spark Arena, Auckland

Oct. 10 — Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Oct. 12 — Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Oct. 14 — Sandstone Point, Brisbane