Manchester Explosion Was Likely a Suicide Attack; Children Among the 22 Killed

British authorities said Tuesday that the deadly explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester was likely a suicide bombing and that children were among the 22 people who were killed.

Ian Hopkins, chief constable of Greater Manchester police, said initial findings indicate that the presumed terrorist attack “was conducted by one man” found dead at the scene at the Manchester Arena. “The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of the network,” Hopkins said.

“This is a complex and wide-ranging investigation,” he said, adding that more than 400 officers were deployed on the security operation and investigation. The area around the arena and busy Victoria train station remain cordoned off.

No statement of responsibility has been issued by an individual or group as yet. If the explosion proves to be a suicide bombing, it would be the first attack of this type in Britain since several terrorists blew themselves up in coordinated bombings on the London transport system in 2005.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she would be attending a meeting of Prime Minister Theresa May’s emergency response committee Tuesday morning.

“This was a barbaric attack, deliberately targeting some of the most vulnerable in our society: young people, children out at a pop concert,” Rudd said. “Its intention was to sow fear; its intention was to divide. It will not succeed.”

British political leaders, gearing up for a national election at the beginning of June, have suspended campaigning temporarily.

Manchester has experienced terrorism before. In 1996, a bomb planted by the IRA caused heavy destruction in the city, but, remarkably, no one was killed, though more than 200 people were injured.

“This was an evil act,” said Andy Burnham, the newly elected mayor of Manchester. “We are grieving today, but we are strong. Today it will be business as usual as far as possible in our great city.”