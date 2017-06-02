Universal Music Group Donates $500,000 to Manchester Fund; Spotify, Twitter, YouTube Also Contribute

The fund set up to aid victims of the May 22 Manchester terrorist attack is getting several big infusions of cash, thanks to the music business. Clearly the tragedy hits close to home for the industry, seeing as a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 and injuring several dozen attendees.

Universal Music Group, under guidance from Chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge, a native of the United Kingdom and a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), donated $500,000 to the “We Love Manchester Memorial Fund,” telling Variety in a statement: “The Universal Music Group global family is proud to stand with Ariana Grande and its other performing artists in their support for the victims and families affected by the Manchester attack with a combined donation of US$500,000 to the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.’”

And UMG wasn’t the only big company to dip into its pockets. According to concert organizers, Twitter, Spotify and YouTube each handed over sizable donations to the Fund.

The “One Love for Manchester” benefit concert, headlined by Grande and featuring Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Take That, and Coldplay, among others, is scheduled for June 4 at Manchester’s at the Emirates Old Trafford. Some 50,000 people are expected and all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Fund.