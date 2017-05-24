Manchester Attack: Three Men Arrested in Connection With Bombing

Police in Britain have arrested three more men in connection with this week’s bombing at the Ariana Grande concert that killed at least 22 people and injured 59.

Manchester police said Wednesday that the three men were arrested during raids on properties in south Manchester. No other details have been released, though the BBC reported that one of the three men was the brother of suspected bomber Salman Abedi.

Abedi, 22, was known to authorities, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said. Investigators are still trying to determine whether he had ties to terrorist organizations such as ISIS, which has claimed responsibility for the blast Monday night at the Manchester Arena.

“It was…more sophisticated than some of the attacks we’ve seen before,” Rudd said. “And it seems likely, possible, that he wasn’t doing this on his own, so the intelligence services and police are pursuing their leads in order to make sure they get all the information.”

