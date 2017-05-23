Manchester Arena Staff ‘Inspired’ by Community, Police Response to Tragedy

As England reels in the wake of the vicious suicide bombing outside Manchester Arena that killed 22 people and wounded 59, the venue issued a statement Tuesday thanking the local police and community for their response and support.

“Last night, our community suffered a senseless tragedy. Our entire team’s thoughts and focus are now on supporting the people affected and their families. We are assisting the police in any way we can. We cannot praise the emergency services enough for their response and have been inspired by the way the people of this great city of Manchester rallied round last night and have continued to respond today. It shows the very best of this city. Again, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all of those affected by last night’s tragedy.”

While no official announcement has yet been made, it is assumed that the three-night stand from British pop group Take That scheduled to begin Friday at the venue will be postponed. The group postponed its scheduled Tuesday concert in nearby Liverpool “Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena,” the group posted on Twitter.

The 21,000-seat venue is the largest indoor arena in the U.K. and the country’s second-highest grossing for 2016, according to Pollstar. It is managed by SMG, a Pennsylvania-based venue-management company with more than 230 facilities worldwide. A message on the company’s website Tuesday says that it is assisting Manchester law enforcement with the investigation and reads in part: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families of this tragic incident. “