Man Arrested on Murder Charges After Woman Is Found Dead at Bestival Music Festival

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a a 25-year-old woman was found at Britain’s Bestival Festival early Monday, police told The Guardian.

The woman’s body was found in a wooded area on the perimeter of the festival’s site after officials at the event were alerted to “concerns for her welfare” after the event had ended. She was a London resident; her name had not been released at press time.

Police said the man, also from London, had been arrested on suspicion of murder “to enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances”.

“Following the discovery of the woman’s body we have now launched an investigation into her death,” inspector Sarah Derbyshire told the Guardian. “We have specially trained officers supporting her family at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are now under way to establish how she died. A postmortem examination will be carried out in due course and this should give us more of an indication as to the cause of her death.

“We are working closely with the festival organizers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset police.”

The festival, held at the Lulworth Estate in Dorsetshire about 125 miles southwest of London ran from Thursday to Sunday and was headlined by A Tribe Called Quest, the XX and Pet Shop Boys. On Sunday the festival’s site was temporarily evacuated due to high winds.